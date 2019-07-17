Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $302,400 as Stock Price Declined; Antipodean Advisors Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $14.24 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fin Lc owns 749 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 498 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 5.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indiana-based First Corp In has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 4.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 219,553 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 5,000 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,808 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 11,113 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0.31% or 101 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Cap Management reported 9,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Gp holds 122,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dodge And Cox has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argi Invest Service Lc has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,732 shares. Financial Advisory Grp Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,322 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 1.84% or 104,720 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,165 shares. 223,000 were accumulated by Archon Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 466,482 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Co owns 9,750 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0.2% or 12,109 shares. 56,667 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Llc. Barnett reported 4,314 shares stake. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,225 shares.