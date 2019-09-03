Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; Amkor International Holdings (AMKR) Sentiment Is 1.16

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 42.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired 4,220 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 14,049 shares with $2.67M value, up from 9,829 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $911.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $204.9. About 14.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 73 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 63 sold and reduced their stakes in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The institutional investors in our database now own: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.60 million for 30.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 40.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 128,154 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in the company for 255,134 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,680 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 185,246 shares. Community Tru Invest Communications reported 142,551 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd reported 0.66% stake. City Co holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,271 shares. Boston Partners owns 34,462 shares. Boys Arnold & invested in 136,781 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 793,794 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.26% or 38,204 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 147,665 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Wade G W & has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,230 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri holds 8.3% or 100,552 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability reported 2,780 shares. Westwood Gp holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 584,644 shares. Cornerstone owns 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,560 shares.

