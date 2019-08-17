Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Continues to Hold Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Abner Herrman & Brock Cut Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $362,610; Market Valuation Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 42,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.94M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.53% or 104,789 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Ltd Liability Com holds 1,833 shares. Indiana Tru Mgmt Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,063 shares. 115,220 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Ccm Advisers Lc invested in 1.97% or 86,550 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Axa owns 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 254,687 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank has 5,796 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 4,077 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hourglass Lc has 1,545 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Lc has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hyman Charles D has invested 2.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Heartland Consultants reported 2,524 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 5,225 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 65,174 shares to 73,134 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 127,101 shares. Suntrust Banks has 12,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Management owns 12,421 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 181,166 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 192,294 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp invested 2.94% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Private Advisor Group reported 0.01% stake. Southeastern Asset Management Tn holds 67.26 million shares or 11.63% of its portfolio. Regions owns 164,630 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 99,710 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 505 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% or 533,053 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.