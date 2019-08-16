Old Point Finl (OPOF) Valuation Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Raised by $840,000 Its Stake; Mizuho Bank LTD Holding in Cme Group (CME) Has Increased by $14.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 203 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sei Invs has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Long Island Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 1,161 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 1,242 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore Inc Il has 0.58% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,649 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.44M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 903,299 are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Underhill Investment Mgmt accumulated 3.6% or 41,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd reported 34,335 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) invested in 2,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 21 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 4,011 shares. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A has 232,066 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 284,979 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 141,620 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. 20,521 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Fj Capital Limited has 0.75% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Moreover, Stieven LP has 0.69% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 177,457 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.

