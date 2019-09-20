Old Point Finl (OPOF) Stock Price Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.04 Million Its Position

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,695 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 27,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.29. About 1.37M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 30,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 374,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25 million, up from 343,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 680 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 182,869 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 23,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.

