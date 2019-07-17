Old Point Finl (OPOF) Position Increased by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Fulton Bank Decreased Holding by $1.36 Million as Shares Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 million market cap company. It closed at $22.16 lastly. It is down 18.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 23,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 5.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Sioux Falls has 1.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,389 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.47% or 139,957 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 1.34% or 10.90 million shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.27% or 2.04 million shares. The Michigan-based Financial Bank has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ferguson Wellman holds 412,946 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Swedbank owns 2.66 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 27,558 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com owns 488,340 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 780,804 shares stake. North Star Asset holds 1.17% or 244,377 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 65,315 are held by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) by 163,969 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Causeway Cap Mgmt Tr (CIVIX) by 325,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Geode Capital Llc has 13,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penn has 0.07% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 33,039 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 3,425 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Pl Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock accumulated 1,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.75% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 4,011 shares. Stifel Financial owns 9,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 20,521 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,500 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.