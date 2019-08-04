Old Point Finl (OPOF) Position Has Boosted by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Position by $382,704

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2,411 shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 80,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 53,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 6,012 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 18,156 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 12,300 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 27,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). 59,118 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,636 shares. State Street Corporation reported 274,463 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 110,192 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 144,945 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Bessemer Gru Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 185,412 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 53,203 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP reported 57,427 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 65,597 shares to 62,241 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 16,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,716 shares, and cut its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 284,979 shares. 12,037 were accumulated by Girard. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 2,082 shares. Blackrock holds 1,790 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 34,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 3,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 141,620 shares. 20,521 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley owns 3,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Point Fincl Serv N A has invested 2.56% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 343,066 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt accumulated 13,361 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 11,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

