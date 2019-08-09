Old Point Finl (OPOF) Holding Maintained by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $2.22 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 2.25 million shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 2,601 shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp reported 9,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Mngmt Co Inc owns 33,039 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 4,011 shares. Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 177,457 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 13,361 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 2,082 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Old Point & N A holds 2.56% or 232,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Fj Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 343,066 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 3,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 12,037 shares. Pl Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 413,514 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares to 137,271 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).