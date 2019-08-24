Old Point Financial (OPOF) to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019; Kohls (KSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Old Point Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Old Point Financial Corp’s current price of $23.25 translates into 0.52% yield. Old Point Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 14,774 shares traded or 540.40% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Kohls Corp (KSS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 219 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 225 trimmed and sold stock positions in Kohls Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 162.73 million shares, down from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kohls Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 174 Increased: 144 New Position: 75.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Old Point Financial Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stieven Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.69% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 13,361 shares. Girard Partners Ltd reported 0.05% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Old Point Trust And Financial N A owns 232,066 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Millennium Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 1,790 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Com has invested 0.07% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). New York-based Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 4,011 shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.54% or 413,514 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity. On Thursday, May 2 KEEFE WILLIAM F bought $8,500 worth of Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) or 400 shares.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $120.97 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services.

The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 9% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation for 556,417 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 217,453 shares or 6.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has 2.99% invested in the company for 137,690 shares. The New York-based Boyar Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.