Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF)’s Financial Results Comparing With WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.84 N/A 1.15 19.58 WSFS Financial Corporation 41 4.83 N/A 3.13 13.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Old Point Financial Corporation and WSFS Financial Corporation. WSFS Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Old Point Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than WSFS Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5% WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Old Point Financial Corporation and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, WSFS Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.75, while its potential upside is 11.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.3% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares and 79.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53% WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Old Point Financial Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.