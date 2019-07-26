Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.62 N/A 1.16 18.44 First United Corporation 18 2.47 N/A 1.51 12.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First United Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First United Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% First United Corporation 0.00% 6.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, First United Corporation’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of First United Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of First United Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2% First United Corporation -0.53% 0.76% 8.25% -4.65% -8.63% 17.09%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation has -2.2% weaker performance while First United Corporation has 17.09% stronger performance.