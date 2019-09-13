Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.72 N/A 1.15 19.58 The Bancorp Inc. 9 2.05 N/A 1.59 6.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Point Financial Corporation and The Bancorp Inc. The Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Old Point Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. The Bancorp Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of The Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53% The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation was less bullish than The Bancorp Inc.