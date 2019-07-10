Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.56 N/A 1.16 18.44 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.94 N/A 2.53 10.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Old Point Financial Corporation and Financial Institutions Inc. Financial Institutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old Point Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than Financial Institutions Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. In other hand, Financial Institutions Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Old Point Financial Corporation and Financial Institutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 70.7% respectively. About 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Financial Institutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2% Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Financial Institutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Financial Institutions Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation.