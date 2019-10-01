Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) Comparison side by side

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 23 0.00 3.30M 1.15 19.58 C&F Financial Corporation 49 0.00 3.22M 5.36 10.14

In table 1 we can see Old Point Financial Corporation and C&F Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. C&F Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Old Point Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of C&F Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 14,048,531.29% 4.8% 0.5% C&F Financial Corporation 6,511,627.91% 12% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. C&F Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Old Point Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53% C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation has stronger performance than C&F Financial Corporation

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.