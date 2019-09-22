Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Stake Raised by 1St Source Bank; As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Parnassus Investments Has Cut Stake by $24.34 Million

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 987,015 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB)

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 175,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6.93 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968.27 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ONB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 109.72 million shares or 0.01% more from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Enterprise Fincl Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 112 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 93,855 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 59,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 25,387 shares. Field And Main Bancshares accumulated 11,806 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc, California-based fund reported 603,930 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 27,019 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 22,847 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communication has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 5,332 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Company reported 10,260 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1,951 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Liability reported 37,353 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 1.17 million shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 536,965 shares to 8.22M shares, valued at $305.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.97% or 27,687 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Co invested in 1.71% or 39,051 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc invested in 1.26% or 63,349 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,525 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.04M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1.3% or 33,504 shares. 43,806 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited. Fdx has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 207,809 are owned by Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mad River reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).