Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Holder 1St Source Bank Boosted Its Stake; Dana (DAN) Position Maintained by Qs Investors Llc

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 307,577 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 54,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 395,850 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 341,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 723,127 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 25/04/2018 – Dana Named Exclusive Supplier of Driveline Components for Hino XL7 and XL8 Trucks; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Dana Offers GKN Shareholders Significant Upside through Combination Benefits and Share Price Potential with Major Shareholder S; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,094 shares to 28,813 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,508 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

