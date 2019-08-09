Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Valuation Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $5.94 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 92,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 479,823 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 387,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 658,682 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 138,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 677,895 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54M, down from 815,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.28M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 159,570 shares to 987,774 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 88,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,790 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

