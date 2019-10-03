Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $875,200; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lifted Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 2.19M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 295,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 528,280 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank accumulated 300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 130,600 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.01% or 157 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.97% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 250 are held by Hillsdale Management Incorporated. Confluence Wealth Llc invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fincl Advisory Serv stated it has 1,603 shares. 2,650 are held by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.16% or 116,092 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 87,939 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,703 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 15,747 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 694,679 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland & Communication holds 4,991 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 21,500 shares to 32,740 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,400 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).