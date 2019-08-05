Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Cut Stake by $409,520 as Market Valuation Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Visa (V) Stake by $1.06 Million; Stock Price Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 423,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 449,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 594,418 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 29,311 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.22. About 8.76 million shares traded or 27.21% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Cap Mngmt holds 1.3% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Dodge & Cox accumulated 3,600 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 500,000 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,629 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,668 are owned by Verity Asset Management. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11,707 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 64,370 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,085 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hennessy Incorporated reported 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 80,235 are held by Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 4.65% or 68,675 shares in its portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,500 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 98,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,067 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares to 378,727 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.56M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 112,272 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1,032 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 50,775 shares. Piedmont reported 38,050 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 4,937 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 54,836 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Management Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 179,186 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 73,105 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru Company has invested 0.1% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 115,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 74,115 are held by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 92,025 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company accumulated 146,825 shares.