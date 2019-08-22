Old National Bancorp Upped Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $484,288 as Valuation Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lifted Holding by $14.98 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 305,592 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 295,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 480,140 shares. Calamos Advsr Llc reported 0.05% stake. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability owns 1,541 shares. Diversified Communication has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Strs Ohio stated it has 70,108 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 45,367 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 122,565 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 0.08% or 33,545 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,549 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Street Corporation has 6.97M shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 53,088 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Maple Cap Management reported 2,535 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Lp has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 279,987 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 152,584 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,804 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 145,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 45,794 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 225 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,725 shares. 2,829 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 586,448 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,910 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Westover Capital reported 4,500 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,623 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,712 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).