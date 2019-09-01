Old National Bancorp Upped Its Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) by $509,181 as Market Value Declined; Sterling Investment Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Decreased by $2.14 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 26,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 66,704 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 39,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.00M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 26,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 105,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,668 shares to 175,006 shares, valued at $27.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,396 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR, worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

