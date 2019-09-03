Old National Bancorp Upped Its Kla (KLAC) Holding by $2.67 Million; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Valuation Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Its Holding

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 49,946 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 1.20M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 359,074 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $61.67 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,614 shares to 60,837 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,283 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).