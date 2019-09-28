Old National Bancorp Upped Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $584,901; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 7,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 69,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 62,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,448 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 9,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,942 shares to 7,736 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,387 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,460 shares to 2,260 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

