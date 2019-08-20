Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $380,000; Shares Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Stake Maintained by Silver Point Capital Lp

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 9.11M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 21,804 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 25,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.41. About 734,043 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.27 million shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 16,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc holds 63,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has 53,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13.46 million were accumulated by Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership. Nomura Asset stated it has 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Group Ma stated it has 3.66% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 550 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd owns 665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 4,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 856,140 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate Capital Lp reported 943,900 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs stated it has 26,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 62,302 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 216,773 shares. Horizon Invests Llc owns 3,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 63,665 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 12,133 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 103,053 shares. Banbury Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 221,678 shares. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Advisory Inc owns 5.67 million shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 85,017 shares stake. Jennison Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ar Asset invested in 1.28% or 34,076 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 6,651 were accumulated by Usca Ria Lc.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,585 shares to 48,808 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 26,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).