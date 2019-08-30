Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake as Stock Rose; Boeing (BA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Trimmed Its Holding

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,583 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 10,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 118,280 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $364.86. About 412,351 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.85 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.93M for 14.66 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.