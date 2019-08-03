Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $419,160 as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $355,240 as Share Price Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 2,096 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 6,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 682,825 shares traded or 91.86% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says 200 Million Facebook Users List Themselves as Single; 29/03/2018 – FB: Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,691 shares to 52,031 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 22,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

