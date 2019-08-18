Old National Bancorp Stake in Walmart (WMT) Has Upped by $5.18 Million; Telemark Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 387.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 53,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 13,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97 million shares traded or 87.57% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 17/04/2018 – Walmart Is Making Its Website a Little Less Like Walmart

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 33,347 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Prns Ltd Llc holds 4.22% or 1.00M shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 274,070 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Capital reported 496,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% or 3.17 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma holds 0.04% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 440 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 14,847 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,359 shares to 67,665 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 52,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,152 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 27,402 shares. Moon Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 128,029 shares. Davis R M invested in 2,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com owns 40,145 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 31,609 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 105,533 shares. 12,656 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Duncker Streett Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne reported 3.4% stake. 99,577 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Llc. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 14,175 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 5,892 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 12,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.10 million are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust.