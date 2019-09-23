Old National Bancorp Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut By $3.72 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Old National Bancorp increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 99.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 51,081 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Old National Bancorp holds 102,387 shares with $5.72M value, up from 51,306 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 96.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 18,793 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 590 shares with $117,000 value, down from 19,383 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wharton Business Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 2.74% or 135,803 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sageworth Tru accumulated 882 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 4.84% stake. General Amer Investors has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,302 shares. Contravisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 357 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 26,811 shares stake. Monroe Bankshares And Trust Mi holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,211 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,089 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 18,650 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc holds 86,941 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.68% or 18.90 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $231 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Itt Inc stake by 19,533 shares to 98,633 valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 925,000 shares. Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was raised too.

Old National Bancorp decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,868 shares to 62,069 valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,449 shares and now owns 57,027 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.