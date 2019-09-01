Old National Bancorp Raised Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Sentiment Is 0.86

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 87 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 101 sold and decreased holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 25.10 million shares, down from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 63 Increased: 65 New Position: 22.

Old National Bancorp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 44.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 10,599 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Old National Bancorp holds 34,166 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 23,567 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. 6,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Old National Bancorp decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,724 shares to 12,935 valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 7,754 shares and now owns 44,536 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 543 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 94,441 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 964,354 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 216,247 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt accumulated 12,165 shares or 0.24% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 29,966 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 472,477 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited Company. Lindsell Train owns 8.87M shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 7,413 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Financial Bank reported 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0% or 5,605 shares. 725,616 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation. Burns J W And New York has invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 8.40% above currents $40.26 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 4 report. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4500 target.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $849.77 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.57 million activity.

The stock increased 3.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 622,577 shares traded or 148.28% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c