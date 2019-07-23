Old National Bancorp Raised Cummins (CMI) Position by $557,350; Pacifica Capital Investments Raised Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.11. About 687,808 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,120 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 60,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.14. About 928,425 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 16,277 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 728,142 shares. Waddell Reed Finance holds 695,181 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,518 shares. D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7,812 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stephens Ar accumulated 9,420 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 2,570 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 331,395 shares. Cryder Llp accumulated 266,233 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation reported 38,734 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 13,344 shares. Glob Endowment Lp holds 0.22% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 8,700 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,212 shares to 2,728 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,442 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.