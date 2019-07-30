Old National Bancorp Position In Dover (DOV) Was Has Increased; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 181,498 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 8,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,822 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 61,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 209,958 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. The insider Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.03% stake. Of Virginia Va stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,457 are owned by Sageworth Trust. Fil invested in 0% or 16 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 43 shares. American Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,687 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 488,517 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,190 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated owns 25,384 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Franklin holds 0.21% or 4.14 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inc reported 0.19% stake. The Indiana-based Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.34% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 15,521 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 61,487 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 52,608 shares to 67,152 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45M for 62.22 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.