Old National Bancorp (ONB) to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Shorts Down By 20.61%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ONB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Old National Bancorp’s current price of $16.42 translates into 0.79% yield. Old National Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 850,883 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) had a decrease of 20.61% in short interest. WTFC’s SI was 959,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.61% from 1.21 million shares previously. With 364,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s short sellers to cover WTFC’s short positions. The SI to Wintrust Financial Corporation’s float is 1.73%. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 256,242 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 464,655 shares stake. Private Mngmt Inc reported 1.13M shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 31,538 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). State Street Corporation has 6.21 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 704,347 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 182 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 19,510 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Geode Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 249,630 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Blair William Co Il reported 30,000 shares. Ent Fincl Services owns 112 shares.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 74,395 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 55,609 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Cornerstone Advsr owns 33 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 35,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 8,746 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 106,193 shares. American Intll Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 162,168 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 367,569 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 288,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 153,228 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity. 747 shares were bought by SWEENEY GARY D, worth $49,989 on Friday, July 19.