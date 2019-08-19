Old National Bancorp (ONB) to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019; Parker Hannifin (PH) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ONB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Old National Bancorp’s current price of $16.98 translates into 0.77% yield. Old National Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 932,026 shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 235 funds increased or opened new positions, while 233 sold and decreased their equity positions in Parker Hannifin Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 98.71 million shares, down from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Parker Hannifin Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 199 Increased: 158 New Position: 77.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation for 6.03 million shares. Lodge Hill Capital Llc owns 88,325 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 3.57% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has invested 3.46% in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 706,814 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has risen 7.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.