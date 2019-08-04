Old National Bancorp (ONB) to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019; Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.52, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.17 million shares, up from 1.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ONB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Old National Bancorp’s current price of $17.13 translates into 0.76% yield. Old National Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 740,501 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $226.82 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund for 22,360 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 555,648 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.17% invested in the company for 19,401 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 173,709 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 20,372 shares traded. Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) has risen 12.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.01% or 27,885 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Moody Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 182 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 155,928 shares. Basswood Management Limited reported 0.59% stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 1,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 326,815 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 339,005 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 907,200 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Co has invested 0.07% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 256,131 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Northern reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Co reported 969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.