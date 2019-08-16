Old National Bancorp (ONB) to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019; Last Week Preferred Bank (PFBC) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55’s average target is 13.78% above currents $48.34 stock price. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of PFBC in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ONB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Old National Bancorp’s current price of $16.57 translates into 0.78% yield. Old National Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 635,249 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 279,283 shares stake. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). 112 were reported by Enterprise Svcs. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 249,630 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 53,031 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 112,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 133,772 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Captrust Finance has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 243,837 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 43,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 0% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com accumulated 339,005 shares.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 33,174 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend