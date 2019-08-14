Old National Bancorp (ONB) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp 17 3.89 N/A 1.30 13.53 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.89 N/A 0.86 13.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Old National Bancorp and United Bancorp Inc. United Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old National Bancorp’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than United Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United Bancorp Inc. has a 0.13 beta which is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Old National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Bancorp Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35% United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22%

For the past year Old National Bancorp had bullish trend while United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Old National Bancorp beats United Bancorp Inc.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.