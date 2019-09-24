Old National Bancorp (ONB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp 17 3.98 N/A 1.30 13.53 Park National Corporation 96 4.36 N/A 6.68 14.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Old National Bancorp and Park National Corporation. Park National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Old National Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Old National Bancorp is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.1% of Old National Bancorp shares and 41% of Park National Corporation shares. Insiders held 1% of Old National Bancorp shares. Competitively, Park National Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year Old National Bancorp was more bullish than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.