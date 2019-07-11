Old National Bancorp (ONB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Old National Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Old National Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 0.00% 8.10% 1.10% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Old National Bancorp and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp N/A 17 13.49 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Old National Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Old National Bancorp is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Old National Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old National Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -1.95% -2.42% -4.11% -10.78% -5.37% 7.53% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Old National Bancorp has weaker performance than Old National Bancorp’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old National Bancorp’s peers are 18.54% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Old National Bancorp’s competitors beat Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.