Old National Bancorp Maintains Position in Biogen (BIIB); Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Increased Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Share Value Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1348.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 42,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,793 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 3,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,046 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 13,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,648 shares to 241,923 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,184 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 35,063 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 4,354 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). 59,521 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Thomasville National Bank has 1.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alexandria Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,386 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc accumulated 63,141 shares. Centurylink Management Communications stated it has 5,326 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 175,389 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Waddell & Reed reported 93,232 shares stake. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com accumulated 1,942 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated reported 5,093 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 0.33% or 9,144 shares in its portfolio. Orca Invest Management Ltd Llc has 4,322 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability invested in 22,741 shares. North Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,966 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,523 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,229 shares. Mirador Partners LP reported 6,129 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,865 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,321 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 15,616 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 86,900 were accumulated by Sit Associates Inc. 37,310 were reported by Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,577 shares. Moreover, Moller Svcs has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,108 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.52 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares to 5,695 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).