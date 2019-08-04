Old National Bancorp Maintains Holding in Kla (KLAC); Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holder Martin & Company Upped Its Stake

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 49,946 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.20M shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 40,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 3.40 million shares traded or 62.24% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

