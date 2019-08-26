Old National Bancorp Lowered Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $308,386; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Market Valuation Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 3,972 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.13 million, down from 4,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 11.36 million shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,076 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 16,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 1.34 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 136,420 shares to 829,431 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Savings Bank reported 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Blue Chip Partners Inc has 2.34% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 171,827 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 133,733 shares. Reaves W H & Commerce invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 7,373 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,000 shares. Burns J W Commerce stated it has 0.72% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 19,943 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,580 shares stake. Independent Franchise Llp invested in 9.31M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc has 1.49M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,227 shares. Iowa Bancorporation reported 6,815 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

