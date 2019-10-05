Old National Bancorp Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Holder Menta Capital Decreased Stake by $306,306

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 58,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 166,326 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.75M, down from 224,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 7,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 8,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 16,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 131,612 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,549 shares to 21,258 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

