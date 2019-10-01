Old National Bancorp Lowered By $811,072 Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Cut Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 13.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 525,000 shares with $18.84 million value, down from 605,000 last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 305,299 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Old National Bancorp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 4,408 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Old National Bancorp holds 76,690 shares with $14.17 million value, down from 81,098 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 951,585 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Old National Bancorp increased Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 9,664 shares to 34,267 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,193 shares and now owns 9,413 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 0.62% above currents $219.91 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 104,209 shares to 470,000 valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 224,400 shares and now owns 258,400 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Communications Of Vermont reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 381,473 shares. 172,224 are owned by Spitfire Cap Ltd Liability Co. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 865 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Bankshares And reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Pentwater Capital Lp reported 525,000 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 109,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 50,521 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,846 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.01% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Champlain Investment Prns Lc reported 2.16M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Connable Office has 7,380 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 4,361 shares.