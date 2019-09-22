Old National Bancorp Lowered Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $453,192; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position

Old National Bancorp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 43.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 2,463 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Old National Bancorp holds 3,138 shares with $580,000 value, down from 5,601 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 39.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,250 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 278,250 shares with $9.32 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $199.38’s average target is 3.26% above currents $193.09 stock price. Accenture had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Old National Bancorp increased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 4,364 shares to 30,538 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 51,081 shares and now owns 102,387 shares. Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 17,054 shares. Interest Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,725 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Cap Wealth Planning Lc invested in 4,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr owns 175,544 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability has invested 6.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Tru has 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 48,326 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 3,774 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware reported 29,340 shares. Veritable LP owns 25,736 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd owns 6,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP reported 4.59% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trillium Asset Lc holds 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 72,416 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 0.03% or 1,101 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,856 shares to 43,644 valued at $15.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 35,118 shares and now owns 14,882 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge & Cox accumulated 320,340 shares. Haverford stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blackrock Inc reported 459.85M shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.62% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Compton Cap Inc Ri invested in 1.47% or 103,664 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 9,022 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Altfest L J & owns 42,711 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 29,929 shares in its portfolio. 14,209 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,398 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.35% below currents $37.91 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

