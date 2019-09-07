Old National Bancorp Lifted Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Share Price Declined; Union Bankshares Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $457,160 as Stock Declined

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 20,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 51,306 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 30,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Trust Co Fl accumulated 21,207 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank accumulated 5,790 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.75M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. At Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,840 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 343,299 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fulton State Bank Na reported 7,066 shares. Farmers Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blair William Com Il has 47,039 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,945 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0.01% or 289 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,602 shares to 81,098 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,969 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,503 shares to 90,018 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,078 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 1.08% or 921,818 shares. Montecito State Bank And owns 8,081 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 511,222 are held by Haverford. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Duff Phelps Mgmt Communications reported 16,445 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,045 are held by Ntv Asset Mgmt. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 328,654 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 81,953 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Principal Gp accumulated 2.93 million shares. Wade G W And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29.49M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs America Inc has invested 1.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markston Intll Limited reported 83,221 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.