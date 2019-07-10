Old National Bancorp Lifted Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position; Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Sellers Increased By 6.39% Their Shorts

Old National Bancorp increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 6,563 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Old National Bancorp holds 31,495 shares with $6.34M value, up from 24,932 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $14.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.94. About 337,016 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. EIDX’s SI was 1.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 1.45M shares previously. With 55,000 avg volume, 28 days are for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s short sellers to cover EIDX’s short positions. The SI to Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 30.74%. The stock increased 7.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 389,660 shares traded or 144.45% up from the average. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12.

