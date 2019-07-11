Old National Bancorp Increased Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $368,400; Market Valuation Declined; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Raised Servicenow (Put) (NOW) Position by $5.54 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Put) (NOW) by 1184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Servicenow Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $298.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 18,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.95 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1.

