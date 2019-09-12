Old National Bancorp Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trimmed by $409,614; Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Shares Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 2,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 20,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 18,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $211.79. About 316,917 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 66,267 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, down from 67,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $295.78. About 253,181 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 12,503 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 0.31% stake. Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 0.78% or 27,976 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montecito Bancorp And Trust accumulated 0.07% or 1,112 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Next Grp stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stonebridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 2,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 5,770 shares stake. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 2,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,000 were reported by Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corporation.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares to 49,428 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 0.51% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 422,545 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc has 24,497 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,605 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,760 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc has 322,892 shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. Cambridge Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Goldman Sachs reported 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sei Invests Co reported 0.18% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 18,229 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 31,024 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Co has 2,525 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Waratah holds 4.01% or 122,725 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp invested in 0.07% or 1,100 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 11,440 shares to 124,112 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).