Old National Bancorp Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Cut as Share Value Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Position by $30.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 44.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 11,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.24 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 359,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 345,245 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 705,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 10.69 million shares traded or 254.26% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 20 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 3.73 million shares. 2,564 are held by First Western Cap. Cap Investors has 17.33M shares. 568,511 are held by Miller Howard Incorporated. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 1.10M shares or 1.63% of the stock. Fca Tx reported 2,000 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 1,898 shares stake. 4.91 million were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0.02% or 32,586 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments reported 0.06% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 58,249 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 14,340 are owned by Dupont Cap Corporation. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Securities Ltd Company invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37,993 shares to 190,442 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock or 18,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moore Cap Management Lp accumulated 120,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,865 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 114,996 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 68,724 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,655 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 4,244 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 21,500 shares. 6,304 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Shelton Capital owns 214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Epoch Prns has 1.26M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 78,550 shares. Cap World reported 0.4% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.24% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement invested in 13,306 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 46,781 shares to 68,057 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 221,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).