Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Rose; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Share Price Rose, Springowl Associates Has Lowered by $840,000 Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 921,280 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 26,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 336,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89M, down from 362,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 690,072 shares. 156 are held by Parkside Finance National Bank And Tru. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Lc reported 407,150 shares. 93,460 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 53,552 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp invested in 1.51% or 371,819 shares. 78,573 are owned by Secor Capital Limited Partnership. Raymond James And reported 522,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 1.74 million shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.14% or 137,335 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 3.21M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 195,013 shares. Bogle Invest LP De reported 0.36% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 46,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8,407 shares to 69,822 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.